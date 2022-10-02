Crime on the rise in Franklin County suburbs, association says

The Franklin County Chiefs Association says across the suburbs, there has been a 33% increase in violent crime.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The City of Columbus isn't the only place in Central Ohio seeing a rise in crime; the Franklin County Chiefs Association says they've seen a rise in crime in the suburbs.

“Our focus is on repeat offenders and those who commit serious crimes,” said Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispen, who is the President of the Franklin County Chiefs Association.

Overall in the suburbs, the association says they've seen a 33% increase in violent crime. Chief Crispen says something being seen across the county is "entitled lawlessness." he says that's when those committing the crime believe they have the right to do so. He says this started around the summer of 2020.

“Not only does the person have an attitude ‘why are you bothering me with this?’ but the community people standing around start saying ‘leave them alone!’ ‘it wasn't your stuff!’ why do you care?’ ‘You're picking on them,’” said Chief Crispen.

The association found there has been a 47% increase in robberies in the suburbs.

“Most of these spikes start in the summer of 2020 and they haven't slowed down,” Chief Crispen said.

Chief Crispen says the age of those committing these crimes ranges, meaning it’s not just teens and young people.