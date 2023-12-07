Man killed in north Columbus shooting; suspect arrested

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called around 2:30 a.m. at Beechcroft Road and Forest Village Lane, just south of East Dublin Granville Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after he was reportedly shot in a north Columbus neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called around 2:30 a.m. 5700 block of Beechcroft Road, just south of East Dublin Granville Road, on a report of a shooting.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:58 a.m.

Police arrested Lok Nath Acharya, 25, and charged him with a count of Reckless Homicide. He was booked at the Franklin County Jail.