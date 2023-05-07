Arrest warrants issued for 2 suspects in deadly Italian Village shooting that stemmed from argument

Columbus police did not specify what role the suspects played in the homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police issued arrest warrants for two men suspected of killing one person and injuring another in a shooting that detectives say stemmed from an argument.

Just before 12:15 a.m. on July 5, officers were called to the 700 block of Kerr Street between Hull Alley and Warren Street in Italian Village.

Police said one of the shooting victims, 31-year-old Roosevelt Carroll III, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:24 a.m. The other victim, a 57-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center and their condition was described as stable.

After speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence, detectives determined that De'Andre and Levander Davis, both 25 years old, were responsible for the deadly shooting.

The two men are charged with murder. Columbus police did not release additional information on what roles the suspects played.