Dublin police looking for suspect accused of spending more than $20,000 using stolen credit cards

DUBLIN, Ohio — The Dublin Police Department is looking for a suspect who is accused of using stolen credit cards to spend more than $20,000.

On Oct. 5, police say the man stole credit cards out of a locker at LifeTime Fitness.

The credit cards were used the same day to make a $915 purchase at Macy's and a $9,800 purchase at a Jared's jewelry store in Polaris.

On Oct. 13, the same suspect stole more credit cards out of the lockers at Lifetime Fitness and used them to make a $13,100 purchase at the Jared's Jewelry store on Tuttle Crossing Road.

The suspect also used fake IDs that matched the victim's name to make the purchases, according to police.

Police believe the suspect was involved nationwide with these types of thefts.