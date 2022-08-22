Dozens arrested in Ohio human-trafficking operation

Operation Time’s Up is a multi-agency human-trafficking operation that aims to arrest buyers of sex.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday that a weekend human-trafficking operation across the state ended in 56 arrests of people looking to buy sex.

This operation included the participation of 98 law enforcement agencies in Ohio that arrested 35 people seeking to purchase sex and 21 others who were looking to buy sex from minors.

The weekend operation is part of a program called “Operation Time’s Up,” spearheaded by Yost’s Ohio Organized Investigation Commission which calls for a series of stings aimed to arrest people looking to purchase sex.

"On my watch, those who keep human traffickers in business are going to pay a price along with the traffickers themselves,” Yost said. “My office, with the vital help of our many law enforcement partners, is committed to going after the demand side of this contemptible exploitation of vulnerable young women and girls.”

Operation Time’s Up was an effort that involved help from agencies all across Ohio.

Law enforcement in Franklin, Mahoning and Scioto counties caught the 21 individuals looking to buy sex from minors. They now face felony charges.

“The Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children task force conducted traveler stings to target adult offenders actively seeking out minors using various internet-based chat and dating applications with the ultimate intent to engage in sexual activity,” Franklin County Sheriff Baldwin said. “Intercepting these predators before they can harm children is paramount to keeping our communities safe.”

Agencies in the areas of Columbus, Lancaster, Dayton, Akron, Cleveland, Marietta and Portsmouth focused largely on catching solicitors of sex during this weekend’s operation through traveler stings.

According to Yost’s office, “many of the 35 arrested face the enhanced charge of engaging in prostitution.” Those who are convicted are required to undergo human trafficking education.