Columbus police investigate 3 separate overnight shootings throughout city

The Ohio BCI says the shooting in the Short North involved an officer. Two people were killed in the other two shootings.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating three separate shootings throughout the city from the overnight hours into Saturday, including one that prompted a large police response in the Short North.

Dispatchers say the reported shooting happened in the 600 block of North High Street near East Russell Street.

Dispatchers told 10TV that there were multiple victims, but additional information on their conditions was not immediately available. Police did not provide immediate information on a possible suspect.

The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating the other two shootings that happened on the north and south sides of the city, respectively.

In south Columbus, police say a man was shot in the stomach on East Whittier Street. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

In the South Linden area, one person is dead and three others were hurt after a shooting on St. Clair Avenue. One of the people hurt is believed to be the gunman, police said.

Officers told 10TV that the shooting victim who died was a female. Her identity has not been released.

Two of the other shooting victims were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. One of those victims includes the suspected shooter.

Police say a fourth victim is being treated at the hospital and their condition is described as stable.