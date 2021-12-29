Police searching for 2 males in connection to homicide at Grove City hotel

Police said 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson and an 18-year-old man were shot in the hotel parking lot this week. Williamson later died from his injuries.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — The Grove City Division of Police released new photos of two males believed to be connected to a homicide that took place outside a hotel this week.

On Sunday, just after 10:30 p.m., police were called to a reported shooting at the Comfort Inn, located at 4197 Marlane Drive.

Police said 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson and an 18-year-old man were shot in the hotel parking lot.

Williamson was taken to a hospital where he later died. The second man was taken to a hospital and police described his condition as stable.

Police said they believe there's a connection between the shooters and the victims, and add more people could have been injured.

On Wednesday, investigators identified one person believed to be connected to the deadly shooting: 18-year-old Andre Darthard. He is wanted on a charge of complicity to homicide, police say.

Another man, who was last seen wearing red pants and a red mask, is also wanted in connection to the homicide.

This week, police also released photos of the vehicle the suspects were believed to be driving at the time of the shooting.

Suspect car in fatal shooting at Grove City hotel 1/2

2/2 1 / 2