Man arrested after pointing gun at officers in Knox County

A man wanted for fleeing officers after pointing a gun at them in Knox County was arrested on Thursday.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office say Darren Price was arrested in North Liberty around 2:15 p.m.
Price allegedly pointed a gun at Fredericktown Police Office on June 17. An officer fired shots after seeing Price show a gun.
Fredericktown police said the officer was not hurt in the shooting and is placed on administrative leave due to the ongoing investigation.
Price is currently locked up in the Knox County Jail.