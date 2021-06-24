Man arrested after pointing gun at officers in Knox County

Price allegedly pointed a gun at Fredericktown Police Office on June 17. An officer fired shots after seeing Price show a gun.

A man wanted for fleeing officers after pointing a gun at them in Knox County was arrested on Thursday.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office say Darren Price was arrested in North Liberty around 2:15 p.m.

Fredericktown police said the officer was not hurt in the shooting and is placed on administrative leave due to the ongoing investigation.