Columbus man looking for stolen tailgate to grandfather’s truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A young man from the Southern Pines neighborhood in Columbus is asking for help to track down part of his grandfather's truck. It was stolen last week outside of their home.

The family has security footage from their Ring doorbell that appears to show a man stealing the tailgate.

“I've driven every single street in my neighborhood. I've been peering behind fences and stuff, try and see if I could see it and I haven't seen it,” said Devin Neer, the grandson of the man who owns the truck.

Neer says the truck is incredibly special to him and his grandfather.

“The amount of seat time that I've had in it…It's very cool cause it's a very low mileage truck. It's a 2008, so it's like 14 years old or something like that. it has 68,000 original miles on it. Those trucks are pretty well known for rust and that one's very, very rust free,” Neer said.

"It has all of its original parts and pieces that’s something that’s kind of important to me; I’d rather have the old one.”

Devin's grandmother says "they can't have a tailgate party without it!" The family says they've filed a police report.