Grand jury indicts Columbus man for alleged rapes of children at former Hilliard church

Joshua Pearson, now 23, was a teenager when some of the alleged sexual assaults took place at Open Gate Church of God.

HILLIARD, Ohio — A Columbus man was indicted on rape and other charges in connection to multiple sexual assaults reported at a church in Hilliard.

According to the seven-count indictment filed on Tuesday, 23-year-old Joshua Pearson was charged with four counts of rape, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and gross sexual imposition.

The alleged sexual assaults happened at the Open Gate Church of God on Avery Road. The Hilliard Division of Police said Pearson was a youth member of the now dissolved church and assisted in the children's and teen rooms. The church is under new leadership and no current staff members are involved, according to Hilliard police.

Two female victims, who were 7 and 10 years old at the time of the alleged crimes, reported incidents involving Pearson between 2012 and 2014.

Pearson was also charged with sexual assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2021, according to police.

“These indictments prove that it is never too late to come forward with information about a crime,” said Chief of Police Michael Woods. “Our hearts go out to the victims, and we commend them for their bravery in holding their attacker accountable.”

A warrant has been issued for Pearson's arrest.

