Columbus police arrest older brother charged with murder after body found by dumpster in Italian Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of two brothers charged for their alleged role in the death of a man whose body was found by a dumpster in Italian Village last month has been arrested.

Michael Mickens Jr. was taken into custody by Columbus police on Monday and is currently being held in the Franklin County Corrections Center.

Michael is expected to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court Tuesday morning to be arraigned on a murder charge. He also faces a domestic violence charge stemming from a different incident.

Michael's arrest comes shortly after police issued warrants for the arrest of him and his brother with a very similar name, 24-year-old Micheal Micken, in the shooting of 29-year-old Isiaha Thompson-Angus on June 19.

In the morning hours that day, Columbus police found Thompson-Angus’ body by a dumpster in the parking lot located near Punta Alley and Hamlet Street. Police say he had an apparent gunshot wound.

In a surveillance video released by police, a man was seen walking toward a dumpster with another man wearing a red shirt and long black pants. After a few seconds, they started fighting.

Moments later, a man wearing a black t-shirt and a female wearing a black shirt were seen running toward the dumpster. The man wearing the black shirt was seen reaching into the front pocket of his shorts as he is running toward the fight.

The surveillance video does not show what happens next, but three people can be seen running away from the dumpster. The man wearing the black t-shirt ran toward Hamlet Street. The man in the red t-shirt and the female ran south. The man who walked to the dumpster with the man in the red t-shirt is not seen again.

Records from Franklin County Municipal Court state that witnesses told police that Michael was fighting Thompson-Angus and prevented him from leaving the dumpster. Micheal fatally shot the 29-year-old, according to court records.

As of Tuesday, Micheal remains at large.