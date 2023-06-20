Police arrest man who admitted to driving gunmen to Hilltop shooting where 12-year-old boy was struck

Court records say detectives questioned Salat Mohamed at Columbus police headquarters where he admitted to transporting the gunmen to and from the shooting on June 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old man was arrested after police say he admitted to driving a group of gunmen to the Hilltop area where a 12-year-old boy was shot near a playground earlier this month.

Salat Mohamed is charged with felonious assault in connection to the drive-by shooting in the 3700 block of Briggs Road on June 3.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police found the boy suffering from a gunshot to the leg. He was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Detectives learned in the investigation that two cars carrying approximately seven people arrived on the property, according to court records. The people in the vehicles fired shots at a group of people near the playground before they left the scene.

Court records state that detectives later found one of the vehicles in the 700 block of Greenfield Drive in the South Franklinton area. Police executed a search warrant on the vehicle and learned that it belonged to Mohamed.

On June 17, court records say detectives questioned Mohamed at Columbus police headquarters where he admitted to transporting the gunmen to and from the shooting.

Mohamed is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Police have not released information on additional suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).