DeWine offers state assistance to Cleveland to combat crime; what about Columbus?

Understaffed with increasing crime rates, Cleveland has asked the state for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in Cleveland on Wednesday to announce a new initiative aimed at fighting violent crime in the city following a recent surge.

The initiative utilizes state resources like the Ohio State Highway Patrol to assist local law enforcement in areas known as "criminal hot spots."

“When local law enforcement reaches out for assistance in fighting crime, one way we respond is a state targeted data driven surge initiative,” said DeWine.



DeWine is offering state assistance in Cleveland until they can get more officers on the streets and criminals behind bars.



But, what about Columbus? Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said hiring officers is a high priority for him.

There are nine more homicides this year than at this point last year.

While Ginther would not go on-camera Thursday for an interview. Last week he told 10TV that the City of Columbus has asked for the state's help.

"We have and the governor has responded in a variety of different ways. One of the other things we have to talk about here is the most reckless and dangerous gun laws in the state's history."

Over the summer, OSHP conducted accident investigations for the Columbus police's Accident Investigation Unit to ease the caseload. That help has since ended.



“The governor has been responsive and we appreciate his help, but we also need him to step up and do some common-sense things the overwhelming majority of Ohioans, Republicans, Democrats, FOP, prosecutors support. That is requiring training for folks handling firearms, red flag laws to keep guns out of the wrong hands and a universal background check,” Ginther said.

Brian Steel, executive vice president of the Columbus chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, argued what the Columbus Division of Police needs is more funding from the state. He said that officers he works with are busy with repeat offenders.

“Without vehement prosecution and incarceration of these violent offenders it is simply a catch and release game,” said Steel.

Statistics for the number of re-arrests were not immediately available.