Robbery victim fires at attacker but instead hits 9-year-old girl

HOUSTON — A man has been charged after police said he accidentally shot a 9-year-old girl while firing at a suspect who robbed him.

The 9-year-old girl, whose father has identified her as Arlene Alvarez, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

She was in the backseat of her family’s truck when bullets started flying as they were driving along Winkler Drive in southeast Houston.

Houston police said the incident started out as a robbery outside of a Chase Bank near the intersection of Woodbridge Drive and Winkler Drive.

A 41-year-old man was at the bank’s ATM drive-thru with his wife Monday at about 9:45 p.m. when a suspect walked up to their car and robbed the man at gunpoint. As the suspect ran away, police said the robbery victim got out of his car and shot at the suspect. He then opened fire on a truck he thought the suspect jumped into.

But in the truck was a family of five who had nothing to do with the robbery and happened to get caught in the middle of the gunfire, police said. A bullet pierced the back window of the truck and struck Arlene.

“I want to ask everybody that’s hearing this to stop whatever you’re doing and pray for this family, and pray for this 9-year-old girl who is in critical condition at Memorial Hermann right now,” HPD Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said.

Police spoke to the man who was robbed and he was ultimately arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting.

Police said they believe rounds from his gun struck Arlene.

Police said, at first, he did not know that someone had been hit by his gunfire. He had actually left the scene and called in the robbery to the police.

A witness who pulled up shortly after the shooting described what he saw.

“I could hear her talking real low to her dad and her dad was talking to her trying to comfort her,” Joe Maldonado said. “The mom was really, she was hysterical, she was basically just running around in circles around the dad and the daughter just looking up at the sky. It was pretty scary to see that.”

The robbery suspect has not been arrested.

