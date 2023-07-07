'It wasn't just give me the car': Dealership employees recovering after armed robbery

The getaway was captured on nearby surveillance video.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — The owner of Byers Automotive in White Hall said his employees have a long road to healing after an armed robber violently escaped in one of their vehicles.

It happened on Thursday at the Porsche dealership on North Hamilton Road. The getaway was captured on nearby surveillance video.

"It happened so quick that you almost can't process what's happening because it's just so outside the realm of norm," said George Kauffman, VP and owner of Byers Automotive. "It was very aggressive. When he pulled out the firearm it wasn't just give me the car, there were definitely life-threatening statements made."

Kauffman said the employee who was held at gunpoint spent Friday at home recovering. He praised him for acting quickly and getting several other employees and a few customers to safety.

"They kept their composure, and they were able to provide a vehicle to this gentleman. Get him out of the store and get the rest of our employees out of danger and keep everyone safe which is my main number one priority. I'm just happy everyone here was safe.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the suspects took off from the dealership and proceeded to a rob Fifth Third Bank on Hilliard-Rome Road. The incidents lead to an officer involved shooting that left an officer injured.

One suspect was killed, a second person was arrested. Police are still searching for a third person involved in these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police.

