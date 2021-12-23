Fairfield County man charged for crimes related to child pornography

Luke Walters was booked on one count of pandering obscenities.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Fairfield County man was arrested and charged for crimes related to child pornography on Thursday.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, detectives executed a search warrant in the 11800 block of Cincinnati-Zanesville Road in Amanda Township.

Detectives searched the home, rented by 46-year-old Luke Walters, and recovered a large number of electronic devices suspected of containing "nudity oriented material involving minors."

The sheriff's office said Walters was arrested and taken to the Fairfield County Jail.

Walters was booked on one count of pandering obscenities. Additional charges will be presented to the prosecutor, according to the sheriff's office.