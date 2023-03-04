Adam Coy's murder trial postponed indefinitely for cancer treatment

Adam Coy fatally shot Andre' Hill on Dec. 22, 2020, as Hill emerged from a garage on Oberlin Drive holding a cellphone.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The trial of a former Columbus police officer who fatally shot a man in a garage three years ago has been postponed once again.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen L. McIntosh granted a request by Adam Coy’s defense to postpone the trial so that the former officer could receive cancer treatment.

Attorney Mark Collins told 10TV that Coy is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma through June.

McIntosh agreed to postpone the trial indefinitely while the treatments are taking place. A status hearing is scheduled to happen on July 12 to check in on Coy’s condition and his ability to go to trial.

Coy fatally shot Andre' Hill on Dec. 22, 2020, as Hill emerged from a garage on Oberlin Drive holding a cellphone. Coy and another officer were responding to a non-emergency call on the report of a suspicious vehicle on Oberlin Drive.

Though neither officer turned on their body-worn cameras, a 60-second rollback with no audio captured Coy approaching the open garage with Hill inside. Authorities later said Hill was at the home visiting a friend.

Hill appeared from around a vehicle with the cellphone in his left hand. His right hand was not visible. Seconds later, Coy removed his gun and fired it at Hill.

Coy was fired on Dec. 28 and later charged with murder, reckless homicide and felonious assault. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was initially charged with dereliction of duty for not activating his body camera, but those charges were dropped.

In August 2021, McIntosh denied a request by Coy’s attorney to move the trial out of Columbus who said extensive local and national publicity would make it impossible to seat an impartial jury.