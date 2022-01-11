Murder trial of former Columbus police officer in shooting of Andre' Hill postponed again

Adam Coy fatally shot Andre' Hill on Dec. 22, 2020, as Hill emerged from a garage on Oberlin Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The trial of a former Columbus police officer who shot and killed a man in 2020 has been postponed again.

According to court records, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen L. McIntosh granted a request by Adam Coy's defense to reschedule the trial which was slated to start next week. A new date was not announced.

Coy fatally shot Andre' Hill on Dec. 22, 2020, as Hill emerged from a garage on Oberlin Drive holding a cellphone. Coy and another officer were responding to a non-emergency call on the report of a suspicious vehicle on Oberlin Drive.

Though neither officer turned on their body-worn cameras, a 60-second rollback with no audio captured Coy approaching the open garage with Hill inside. Authorities later said Hill was at the home visiting a friend.

Hill appeared from around a vehicle with the cellphone in his left hand. His right hand was not visible. Seconds later, Coy removed his gun and fired it at Hill.

Coy was fired on Dec. 28 and later charged with murder, reckless homicide and felonious assault. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was initially charged with dereliction of duty for not activating his body camera, but those charges were dropped.

In August 2021, McIntosh denied a request by Coy’s attorney to move the trial out of Columbus who said extensive local and national publicity would make it impossible to seat an impartial jury.