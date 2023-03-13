79-year-old Hilliard man pleads guilty to shooting, killing his wife

Walter Boyuk pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification and tampering with evidence for his wife's death.

HILLIARD, Ohio — A 79-year-old Hilliard man pleaded guilty on Monday to shooting and killing his wife two and a half years ago.

On Oct. 22, 2020, police dispatchers said someone called 911 about a woman slumped over her steering wheel at Griggs Reservoir and another caller said they heard gunshots.

Officers found 75-year-old Kathleen Boyuk in a car. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said their investigation found that Kathleen was killed by her husband, Walter Boyuk.

The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said Walter staged the crime scene to make it look like there was a robbery. Evidence from the scene, cellphone evidence and inconsistencies in his statements to family members and law enforcement led to his arrest.

Boyuk pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification and tampering with evidence for his wife's death. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.