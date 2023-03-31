Police: 5 indicted for drug-related crimes in Milo-Grogan, North Linden neighborhoods

Four men were arrested. One is still wanted by the police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five men were indicted by a grand jury after a drug trafficking investigation prompted by community complaints in the Milo-Grogan and North Linden neighborhoods.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted Dwayne Stewart, Reuben Stewart, Jermaine Howard, Deante Mathis and Ricardo Stewart on March 10 for crimes related to drug possession and drug trafficking, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The total number of charges adds up to 64 felony counts.

Four of the men, Dwayne, Reuben, Mathis and Howard were arrested. Ricardo is still wanted by the police.

Columbus police from the Reroute Initiative and the Gang Enforcement Unit led the investigation which resulted in multiple residential search warrants and two nuisance properties being abated with help from Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein’s office.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, the men's indictments are as follows:

Dwayne, 39, is charged with the following 17 counts: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (1), trafficking in drugs (10), possession of drugs (5) and having a weapon while under disability (1). He was arrested March 15, held on $100,000 bond and bonded out two days later.

Reuben, 34, is charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs. He was arrested last week, held on a $5,000 bond and bonded out.

Howard, 38, is charged with seven counts including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (1), trafficking in drugs (4), possession of drugs (1) and having a weapon while under disability (1). Howard was transferred out of the Butler County jail and taken to a federal agency.

Mathis, 33, is charged with 22 counts including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (1), trafficking in drugs (13), possession of drugs (5), receiving proceeds subject to forfeiture (1) and having a weapon while under disability (2). He was arrested March 28 and his bond was set for $100,000.