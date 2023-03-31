Police arrest 1 of 2 suspects charged in fatal South Linden shooting of 31-year-old man

The murder charge against 32-year-old Jermaine Johnson stems from the shooting death of 31-year-old Anthony Elmore.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested one of two men wanted for murder out of a shooting that happened in the South Linden neighborhood late last year.

On Nov. 22, 2022, police said ShotSpotter alerted officers to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue.

People in the area told officers that they had almost been shot in the back yard and the residence was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to records from Franklin County Municipal Court.

Police wrote in the affidavit that several people, including two children, were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Officers searched the area and found Elmore in a yard suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found a handgun in his palm.

Court records state that homicide investigators found that Elmore, Evan Jones and Johnson were firing gunshots in the area of Cleveland Avenue. Elmore was struck by one of the bullets.

Jail records state that Johnson was arrested Friday morning and is being held in the Franklin County Correction Center.