Ginther calls on help from community after violence at 2 troubled apartment complexes

The two shootings happened hours apart.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking for the community's help after two separate shootings at two different apartment complexes.

Early Tuesday morning, Columbus police responded to a ShotSpotter alert to Wedgewood Village Apartments on Wedgewood Drive where they found a 29-year-old man shot multiple times.

There have been dozens of shootings at the apartment complex within the past year.

“It is one of those places we have continued to make investments. As you know, the city attorney with the owners and operators there, special duty and ShotSpotter, having lighting and other things, cameras and a comprehensive approach,” Ginther said.

Ginther said the city has added lighting and the complex owners have added private security and fencing, but they need help.

“We know the community needs to step up and help us too. There's a small number of folks in that complex and other complexes around the city that are perpetuating a disproportionate amount of violence,” Ginther said.

Hours before the Wedgewood shooting, police say a teenager accidentaly shot himself at the Southpark Apartments in Franklinton. This comes days after police say Tyrell Shute drove a stolen car through the complex, hit and killed a 4-year-old boy.

“It is unacceptable. I am angry, I am frustrated. I am not just the mayor, I am a dad. I cannot imagine the pain that family is going through right now because of the reckless and dangerous acts of an individual who put themselves and the other passengers,” Ginther said.

Shute was given a $250,000 bond, which Ginther says is a step in the right direction.