Man sentenced to 24 years to life for fatal 2021 shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County judge has sentenced a man to 24 years to life in prison in connection to a 2021 murder, according to Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack.



A jury found 51-year-old Bruce Cameron, formerly of Dayton, guilty of murder in the death of 42-year-old Dion Skipper that occurred on April 4, 2021. The prosecutor's office says Cameron shot and killed Skipper after the two had gotten into an argument at the Norwood Inn & Suites on East Dublin Granville Road near Interstate 71.



Judge Kim Brown found Cameron guilty on the additional counts of aggravated robbery and having a weapon under disability.



Cameron received 18 years to life for the murder charge with a gun specification and an additional six years for the aggravated robbery charge with a gun specification. The gun specification charges added a mandatory three-year sentence to each of the sentences for the underlying charges.