Police expect rise in car thefts as temperatures drop

Dublin police said there were eight reported car thefts last month. In Dec. 2020, there were not any reports of car thefts for the month.

DUBLIN, Ohio — The Dublin Police Department is warning about a recent spike in car thefts, especially as temperatures continue to drop across central Ohio.

In Dublin, police did not report any car thefts in Dec. 2020 but reported eight last month.

“As people are going out to their cars to start them, there absolutely can be upticks in car thefts,” said Dublin police officer Quaid Traves.

Police know as the high temperatures struggle to hit the freezing mark, many will warm up their car, and leave it running. That’s something thieves are looking for.

“If you have the time, actually sit in your car when it warms up. I know it is not ideal, but if it saves your property and your vehicle, it's the most ideal thing to do,” Traves said.

If you are going to warm up your car and leave it running, police advise people to take their keys with them if possible and lock the vehicle's doors.

While Dublin police will be proactive and try to keep an eye on your car, you need to be sure you're not making yourself an easy target.