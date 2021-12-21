Columbus police release surveillance video to help ID suspect in 17-year-old's shooting death

17-year-old Makenzi Ridley was shot outside an east Columbus recreation center on June 24.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have released surveillance footage in an effort to identify a suspect wanted in connection to the death of 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley back in June.

Footage released by the Columbus Division of Police Tuesday shows what appears to be an armed suspect walking near an east Columbus recreation center, where Ridley was fatally shot on June 24.

In the video, the suspect is later seen running across a parking lot as a large group of people scatter from the scene of the shooting.

Columbus police were called to the Far East Community Center around 8:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Ridley suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Mount Carmel East where she died at 9:17 p.m.

Ridley’s death marked the 96th homicide in Columbus this year.

Columbus City Schools confirmed that Ridley had recently graduated from the district.