Columbus police searching for man who allegedly shot at officer after robbery near hotel

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said they are still searching for a man they say should be armed and dangerous after robbing a man at gunpoint near a hotel and shooting at an officer two weeks ago.

Police said the incidents happened on June 9 at the Hampton Inn on Hamilton Road around 5 p.m.

After looking at surveillance video from the hotel, officers were able to track down the suspect's car.

Police said they found the suspect, 21-year-old Keandre Bost, sitting in the car at a gas station near Cassady Avenue and Airponte Drive. They say Bost jumped out of the car and started shooting at officers.

“The next thing you know you hear gunshots coming back at you. It's dangerous. It also could have hit passing cars on Cassidy [Avenue], it could have hurt several people, not just the officer,” Columbus Police Detective Jay Jude said.

Columbus police said they were able to identify Bost because he cut off his ankle monitor and threw it out the window.

“According to his past, he has shot at people multiple times before. Apparently, he's not afraid to shoot at an officer. To shoot anyone out in the public, seems like it would be easy for him,” Jude said.

According to Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, Bost had been charged as a teen for murder and assault.

Police are asking for your help in finding Bost and helping to get dangerous criminals off the streets before they hurt more people.

“It's troubling for all departments because we are coming at things a lot more leniently. It's bleeding into where criminals think they can get away with more, push the envelope more,” Jude said.