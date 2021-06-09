Police: Officer shot at after robbery at Columbus hotel

Police said the officer was not injured.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer was shot at Wednesday afternoon after responding to a robbery at a hotel, according to police.

Police said the robbery was reported at the Hampton Inn on Hamilton Road around 5 p.m.

Around 5:30 p.m., an officer noticed a red vehicle near Cassady Avenue and Airponte Drive that matched the description of the robbery call.

When the officer pulled up to the car, a male in the passenger seat ran away but police say he fired at least two shots in the officer's direction.

The officer was not hit by the bullets.

As the male ran away, police said he dropped drugs and a scale. The officer also found an ankle monitor but did not say if it was his or not.

A woman who was driving the vehicle is being questioned by police.