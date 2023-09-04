Columbus dance company expressing challenging experiences through dance

Oyo Dance Company’s latest performance, Journeys, is getting ready to take the stage next weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus-based Oyo Dance Company’s latest performance is about living through challenging life experiences and transforming that into dance.

The dance performance, Journeys, features experienced performers who draw on their own life experiences to overcome adversity.

Rachel Nace, the artistic and executive director of Oyo Dance Company, said the upcoming show covers a wide range of journeys.

“We have things about betrayal, we have things about growing from despair into prospering,” she said.

Some pieces are about Native American history. Another is about the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

“Just different journeys,” she said.

Each season, dancers from around the country audition for Oyo Dance Company and they come from all different dance backgrounds.

The dancers combine their skills to create something unique, “style-wise,” Nace explained.

Shows are happening next weekend on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16th at the Columbus Performing Arts Center Van Fleet Theater.