Judge finds Bengals RB Joe Mixon not guilty of waving gun, threatening woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was found not guilty of threatening and pointing a gun at a woman during an alleged road rage incident in Cincinnati earlier this year.

A judge found Mixon not guilty of aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor, following a four-day bench trial.

A warrant for Mixon was initially issued in February but was dismissed the next day. Two months later, Cincinnati police announced they had refiled the charge “following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process,” but did not provide further details.

During the January encounter, Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and said, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can't (sic) get me," according to court documents. The alleged act took place outside of Paycor Stadium, one day before the Bengals took on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Mixon is entering his seventh season in the NFL and has played the entirety of his career with the Bengals. He recently restructured his contract with Cincinnati, where he took a slight pay cut in anticipation of signing star players like quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.