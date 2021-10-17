Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon returns with thousands of participants

This year’s race had several differences compared to past years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon and Half Marathon brought more than 8,000 runners to Columbus Sunday, raising about half a million dollars.

This year’s race had several differences compared to past years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Runners had to prove their vaccination status or provide a negative COVID-19 test to participate.

Organizers said the race this year is even more special and busy given the cancelation of the 2020 race.

“That’s really the key on a race day is our volunteers, we’ve got about 2,500 volunteers all over the course and here at the start and finish line that really make this happen,” said Assistant Race Director Charissa Fee.

Runners from across the country made their way to Columbus to participate as well as runners from the city.

Catherine Lacount spent the morning running the half marathon in honor of her daughter Bentley Lacount. She said seeing the patient champions at every mile helped to push her along through the race.

“It’s amazing, it’s so great. You get to reach out to all of them and give them a high five and just thank them for being out there,” Lacount said.

Her husband, Brent Lacount, is a former runner and now the experience director for the event. He said no matter how they participate; his family always finds a way to show support.

“It took on a new life once our daughter was born right around that time, we transitioned to become the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon and Half Marathon and our daughter, Berkley, is a patient at Nationwide Children’s and that just helps to bring it home,” Brent Lacount said.