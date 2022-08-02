Help give back: Join 10TV and WNCI for annual Blood Give-In

Help patients in need by making a blood donation for 10TV and WNCI's annual Blood Give-In.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For those interested in helping shore up the blood supply, 10TV and WNCI 97.9 is hosting their annual blood drive with the American Red Cross.

The Blood Give-In will take place Aug. 24 at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Columbus Airport Marriot. Sign up here to schedule an appointment.

Donating blood just one time can save up to three lives, according to the American Red Cross. Donations can help people of all ages, including some undergoing cancer treatment or those dealing with severe trauma.