Wake Up CBUS participates in Dean's Charity Steer Show at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wake Up CBUS Morning News Anchor Angela An is representing WBNS as she partners up with retired CEO of Safelite Tom Feeney to help 4-H Member Owen Bailey show his steer, MilkFace, during the 2022 Dean's Charity Steer Show at the Ohio State Fair.

"He has a little birthmark on his face and it looks like he spilled milk on his face," 12-year-old Bailey said about how MilkFace got his name.

This year, Central Ohio celebrity exhibitors will team up with media personalities and experienced 4-H youth and their steers to compete in the show for four awards including Best Steer, Showmanship, Best Dressed and People's Choice.

Proceeds from Tuesday's charity auction at 2 p.m. will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

"It is a wonderful event that celebrates agriculture and children, both our 4-H youth as well as youth who benefit from the amazing Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio," said Cathann A. Kress, vice president for agricultural administration and dean of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Following the show, an auction "sale" will take place in the show ring. No actual animals will trade hands. Instead, all bids and sale proceeds will be donated to RMHC.

The mission of RMHC is to create and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.