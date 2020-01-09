Target's car seat trade-in event happening this month

Target is hosting its trade-in event from Sept. 13 through Sept. 26.

INDIANAPOLIS — Target has announced the dates for its next car seat trade-in event.

The event, which will be held Sept. 13-26, allows customers to trade in their old car seats in exchange for a 20 percent off Target coupon.

The coupon can be applied to one new car seat, stroller or select baby gear item.

All types of car seats will be accepted, including infant seats, convertible seats, bases, harness or booster seats and car seats that are expired or damaged.

Here’s how it works:

Take your old car seat to Target and place it in a designated box outside the store.

Use your Target app to scan the code on the box. (Don’t hesitate to get help from a team member in Guest Services, if needed.)

Open your wallet in the Target app and view “Extra Offers” to find your coupon.

Click the green check mark next to the offer. Once you’re ready to use the coupon, you can do so online, or you can scan your barcode at the register.