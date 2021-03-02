Columbus woman makes career change, chases dream of starting her own cake business

Adrian Jones made her dream a reality when "Kennedy Kakes" made its business debut in 2009.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Adrian Jones knows what it is to fight for your dream. In fact, she could write a book—a cookbook—because hers is the recipe for success.

She’s the owner of Kennedy’s Kakes - a baker and cake artist from Columbus.

Interestingly she made a serious career change after three decades of making women beautiful as an esthetician/makeup artist.

Her real dream was to add to the beauty of life events like weddings with her own cake boutique.

That dream became reality in 2009 when Kennedy’s Kakes was established.

“I have been baking for many years with the experience and recipes passed down from my mother and grandmother, the original cake ladies,” Jones said.

The name Kennedy’s Kakes comes from her daughter, who she lovingly calls her “Cupcake.”

Jones shared her recipe for Strawberry Crunch Cake, which she made as she shared her journey in 10TV’s Wednesday Warrior with Tracy Townsend.

Strawberry Crunch Cake (Adrian Jones, Kennedy’s Kakes):

10 oz. all-purpose flour

1 package of strawberry gelatin

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

8 oz unsalted butter room temperatures

1/2 tsp salt

10 oz. granulated sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

zest 1 lemon

1 tsp strawberry extract

6 egg whites room temperature

8 oz milk room temperature

2 oz vegetable oil

For a darker pink cake, add 1 drop of pink food coloring

Instructions:

Note: It is very important that all the room temperature ingredients listed above are room temperature and not cold so that the ingredients mix and incorporate correctly.

Adjust an oven rack to the middle position and preheat to 350ºF/176ºC. Add all your dry ingredients to your bowl and mix together until completely blended. Cut up your butter in small pieces and then add to your dry ingredients one pat at a time. Mix until it looks like sand. Add in your six egg whites and mix on medium speed for one minute. Combine the milk, oil, vanilla extract, strawberry extract, and food coloring in a separate medium bowl. With the mixer at the lowest speed, add in your liquids, stop the mixer, and scrape the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Then mix on medium speed for about one minute. Do not over mix. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared pans. Smooth the tops with a rubber spatula. Bake cakes until they feel firm in the center and a toothpick comes out clean or with just a few crumbs on it. This should take about 30 to 35 minutes. Transfer pans to a wire rack and let it cool for 10 minutes. Invert cakes onto the rack and pop cakes out of pans. Cool completely before frosting.

Crunch Ingredients:

1 stick of butter

1 package of strawberry gelatin

1 package of Golden Oreos

Instructions: