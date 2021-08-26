Wendy's introducing new french fry recipe in September

The fry will look similar to the one they have no but will taste very different.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wendy’s is giving its fries a makeover.

The fast-food chain says the new fry will retain more heat and keep its crispiness longer.

The company’s president says the secret to the upgraded fry is in the batter they use.

He says the fry will look similar to the one they have no but will taste very different.

Wendy’s has been researching the upgrade for the past four years, trying about 20 different designs before landing on one.