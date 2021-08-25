Krispy Kreme to offer two free donuts every day for a week if you're vaccinated

From Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, customers who have been vaccinated can get two doughnuts a day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Krispy Kreme is offering twice the treats to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Back in March, Krispy Kreme began offering a free doughnut every day for the entire year to customers with proof of vaccination.

Following the announcement of the Pfizer/BioNTech receiving the FDA’s full approval, Krispy Kreme decided to ‘sweeten’ the deal.

The weeklong “Show Your Heart” offer includes one Original Glazed Doughnut and an Original Glazed Heart Doughnut.

“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not. So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer.

So far, Krispy Kreme has given away more than 2.5 million doughnuts through this initiative.