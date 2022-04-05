Schmidt’s, Buckeye Donuts join forces to create two collaborations

Both will be available throughout the month of April.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Schmidt’s and Buckeye Donuts announced a partnership to debut two new creations: the Buckeye Donut Apple Fritter Cream Puff and the Schmidt’s Cream Puff Donut.

The Buckeye Donut Apple Fritter Cream Puff will be available at Schmidt’s Restaurant Und Sausage Haus in German Village and on the Schmidt’s Sausage Trucks during the month of April.

A limited amount of the Schmidt’s Cream Puff Donut will be available daily at Buckeye Donuts’ South High location throughout the month as well.

“Since the pandemic began, there has been an incredible movement to support locally owned and operated restaurants and we love to elevate our fellow independent businesses through these cream puff collaborations,” said Matt Schmidt, Schmidt’s Brand Ambassador and a fifth-generation member of the Schmidt family. “Buckeye Donuts is a Columbus icon, and we know our patrons are going to fall in love with these puffs and donuts.”

“When Matt approached me about this collaboration, I had no hesitation,” said Louis Sauter, owner of Buckeye Donuts. “Schmidt’s Cream Puffs and Buckeye Donuts are both legendary in Columbus, and we are excited for this incredibly tasty collaboration to come to life.”

The Buckeye Donut Apple Fritter Cream Puff will contain chunks of the famous Buckeye Donut fritter and made using its apple pie filling.