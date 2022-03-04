Brittany’s Bites: Chocolate Mousse

What could be better than a chocolate dish for this week's Brittany's Bites?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients for mousse:

1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream

¼ cup cocoa powder, sifted

½ cup powdered sugar, sifted

¼ tsp. almond extract, optional

Ingredients for whipped topping:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Shaved chocolate for garnish, if desired

Directions:

In stand mixer, beat whipping cream until it starts to thicken. Add in sifted cocoa and powdered sugar. Add almond extract, if desired. Beat until soft peaks form.

Pipe or spoon into serving dishes.

For topping, beat heavy whipping cream until it starts to thicken. Add in powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until soft peaks form.

Top each serving of mousse with a dollop of whipped cream.

Sprinkle chocolate shavings on top of each serving, if desired.