Hollywood Casino to open first Wahlburgers location in Columbus

The restaurant is expected to open in the second quarter of this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wahlburgers will be opening its first Columbus-area location inside Hollywood Casino this year.

According to the casino, the restaurant will be owned and operated by Penn National Gaming, a franchisee of Wahlburgers.

Wahlburgers, which has over 80 locations, was founded in 2011 by brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg. The menu features burgers, sandwiches, salads and shakes.

“As we have expanded our food and beverage offering, we continue to look for partners with exciting brands that people will want to come to our facility for the experience. The proximity of Mark Wahlberg’s car dealerships and the obvious Hollywood connection make this brand the perfect complement for our facility,” said Jason Birney, Vice President & General Manager for Hollywood Casino Columbus.

The restaurant was the subject of the television series “Wahlburgers”, which wrapped after 10 seasons on A&E in 2019.

The restaurant will be replacing the Take 2 Grill, beginning in the second quarter of 2022, according to the casino.

Wahlburgers will be joining other restaurants inside the casino such as Mikey’s Late-Night Slice and Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace.

The announcement of the first Wahlburgers location comes more than three years after Mark and his business partner Jay Feldman purchased Bobby Layman Chevrolet, which was renamed Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet.