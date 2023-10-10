Mid-Ohio Food Collective adds refrigerated lockers for grocery pick up

People will be able to order their groceries online and pick them up by entering a pin outside of the Mid-Ohio Market at Norton Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Mid-Ohio Food Collective will now be able to serve people 24/7 with their refrigerated lockers.

“These lockers are designed to make it more convenient for folks to access food. Think about someone that is working, working normal business hours and can’t get to a food pantry or Mid-Ohio Food Market during those hours,” said Matt Habash, President and CEO of the organization.

“[For] People that are working and can’t access food, this is a real convenient way for them to come when it’s convenient for them,” said Habash.

Habash said the need for fresh produce for people in central Ohio continues to grow, and they will be able to reach more people in the community through the lockers.

“We got hit with inflation, and federal benefits ending. We are actually serving 40% more people today then we did at the peak of COVID. The numbers are way up,” said Habash.

Habash hopes the new technology will help a new demographic of people who need support.

“We tell people you have to pay your rent, got to pay your car payment, utility bills. You will lose those assets if you don’t pay your bills. But, food is often the most variable part of everyone’s budget,” he said.

If all goes well, they hope to expand the lockers beyond the Norton Road location.