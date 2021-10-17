x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Mediterranean Pasta

It's National Pasta Day. Here's a recipe that makes a tasty dish and cleans out your pantry at the same time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

  • 1 box pasta (will not need full box)
  • 1 jar prepared pesto
  • 1 jar sundried tomatoes in oil (will not need full jar)
  • 1 15 oz. can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained (may not need entire can)
  • 1 14 oz. can quartered artichoke hearts, drained
  • Pine nuts (optional)
  • Grated parmesan cheese (optional)

Directions:

  • Cook pasta (1/2 box-3/4 box, depending on pasta-to-sauce ratio) according to directions. Reserve some pasta water for the sauce.
  • Spoon pesto into saute pan. Allow simmering for a couple of minutes. Add in sun-dried tomatoes to taste. (Will not need to add oil to the pan because of oil in both pesto and sun-dried tomatoes.)
  • Add in artichoke hearts. Simmer for a bit. Add in beans, to taste.
  • Add cooked pasta to the mixture. Add pasta water, if needed.
  • Garnish with pine nuts and parmesan cheese to taste.

 Enjoy!

 (P.S. This also works as a chilled pasta salad!)

