As seen on Wake Up CBUS Weekends, 10TV's Brittany Bailey shares her recipes.

Journalism may be my passion in life, but cooking comes in a close second.

I remember slowly learning how to make lunches and dinners on my own while growing up in a single-parent household. Pretty soon, I was pitching in with family holiday recipes, and then I was handling entire parties on my own.

Entertaining became a huge passion, and I grew to love delivering handmade treats to my co-workers. I even earned the nickname "Brittany Crocker" along the way.

I first showed off my skills in the kitchen on television while working at WBIR, our TEGNA sister station in Knoxville. By the time I moved to KREM2 in Spokane, I had my own cooking segment called Breakfast with Brittany.

Now that I’m the anchor for Wake Up CBUS Weekend, I decided it was time to combine my two passions once again with Brittany’s Bites. I hope you’ll try out some of my favorite recipes!

Brittany's Bites: