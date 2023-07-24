614 Restaurant Week returns for summer installment

The weeklong event runs through July 29. Some restaurants are also offering vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free meal options.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohioans can dine out at their favorite restaurant this summer while taking advantage of meal deals during 614 Restaurant Week.

The event, created by 614 Media Group, features more than 150 restaurants that are offering three-course meals with prices ranging from $15 to $50.

Some of the participating restaurants include:

Pecan Penny’s

Wolf’s Ridge

Columbus Fish Market

Grandview Café

Hadley’s

You can view the complete list of restaurants here.