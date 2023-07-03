'Brick Burgers' coming to Columbus on Oct. 14

For $47, customers can get a sandwich and a drink (either a soft drink, beer or wine).

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new experience coming to Columbus this fall will allow you to have fun with your food.

Brick Burger, a Lego-inspired restaurant, will have a pop-up location on South James Road in east Columbus on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.

The restaurant’s menu is described as a one-of-a-kind experience that features “a range of classic and specialty bricks made from the freshest and highest quality ingredients.”

For $47, customers can get a sandwich and a drink (either a soft drink, beer or wine). For the sandwich, customers can choose either a beef patty, a crispy chicken filet or a veggie option.

The restaurant will immerse patrons in a playful world of bricks with colorful brick walls, LEGO-themed furniture and a brick building station where they can create their own designs.