Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream announces 'Road Trip Snacks' as summer collection

A new flavor will drop in scoop shops and online each week beginning July 13.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream announced its new collection of summer flavors for the season: Road Trip Snacks.

"This summer’s collection is inspired by the snacks, treats, and drinks that keep you fueled on a summer road trip," the ice cream company wrote on its website.

Four of the five flavors are re-releases but Salted Licorice is brand new and will only be available by the scoop.

The full lineup from Jeni's is below:

High Five Candy Bar: Chock-full of everything salty, sweet, gooey, and crunchy. It’s got a little bit of everything, just like the best candy bars (Dropping in shops and online 7/13.)

Salted Licorice : Soft and mild anise-scented sweet cream with a salty little edge. Bitter and sweet dark chocolate flecks scattered throughout with masterful restraint. Worthy of a double take. (Dropping only in shops 7/20.)

Frose: Sangria-style frozen rosé wine with pear, strawberry, and watermelon. Refreshing and bright with a tinge of tartness. (Dropping in shops and online 7/27.)

Bombastix Sundae Cone: Double vanilla cream with gooey fudge and chocolate-covered waffle cone chunks. Will strike your nostalgia bone in all the good ways. (Dropping in shops and online 8/3.)

Butterscotch Popcorn: Sun-popped popcorn ice cream with a butterscotch crunch. Think buttery popcorn with a sweet, caramelized kettle corn kick. (Dropping in shops and online 8/10.)