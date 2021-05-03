Hilliard announces return of Fourth of July fireworks, other summer events

Freedom Fest and other events are set to return to Hilliard this summer.

HILLIARD, Ohio — The city of Hilliard announced returning events for its “Summer in the City” series on Monday.

The city plans to bring back its annual Independence Day celebration, “Freedom Fest,” on July 3.

Events like “Friday Flicks,” “Sprouts Night Out,” and “Wheels and Waffles” are also expected to come back in the summer.

Hilliard has worked to follow the guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health, Franklin County Public Health, and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

“The City is thrilled to be getting back to some normalcy with the Summer in the City series,” said Park and Recreation Director Ed Merritt. “It was important for us to find safe ways for the community to connect with friends and family.”

Hillard will continue to review operating procedures and will update to reflect current laws and guidelines.

Masks are recommended and people attending will be required to practice social distancing.