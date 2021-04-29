Dinosaur Island set to return to the Columbus Zoo in May

The dinosaurs began arriving at the zoo on Monday and will be ready for the public by Memorial Day weekend.

POWELL, Ohio — Dinosaur Island is set to return to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in May, according to a release from the zoo sent Thursday.

The experience is designed to transport guests back 251 million years to the start of the Paleozoic Era. According to the release, this year’s event will feature 15 new dinosaurs, as well as a 30-foot tall Brachiosaurus.

“The result is a thrilling experience that is sure to captivate dinosaur lovers of all ages!,” it reads in the release.

When the event returns, special admission tickets-- separate from general zoo admission -- will be required for entrance.