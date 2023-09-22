ZOMBIEzi Bay returning to Columbus Zoo this Halloween

The water park, next to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, is embracing the spooky season with ZOMBIEzi Bay – the region’s largest Halloween event.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zoombezi Bay is transforming into a haunted experience for those looking for a scare this Halloween season.

The water park, next to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, is embracing the spooky season with ZOMBIEzi Bay – the region’s largest Halloween event.

According to the zoo, there will be four haunted houses, two scare zones, six amusement rides and other sinister surprises for guests. Opening night is on Sept. 22 and the experience will be held on Friday and Saturday nights in September and every weekend night in October.

Adults can enjoy “adult night only” with bonus hours on Thursday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 26.

Event hours are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on all Thursdays and Sundays and 6 p.m. to midnight on all Fridays and Saturdays.

“Guests will recognize upgrades to the entire event and get to experience our brand new haunted house, gRAVE,” said Anthony Sabo, Vice President of Zoombezi Bay and Guest Services at the Columbus Zoo and Zoombezi Bay. “No other Halloween event in Central Ohio features more attractions than ZOMBIEzi Bay. Whether guests’ are interested in the frights and rides of ZOMBIEzi Bay, or the family fun of Boo at the Zoo, fall is an exciting time for our organization.”

There will be scares not only in the haunted houses but also on the pathways around the park. Guests should expect strobe lights, loud sounds, music and fog.

New this year, Zoombezi Bay is offering “No Scare” necklaces for those who are hesitant to be scared. The necklaces will light up and prevent scare actors from interacting with the person wearing them while on the pathways. Once inside a haunted house, the necklaces will not protect anyone.

Admission is $29.99 for all September dates and Sundays in October. Prices will be increased to $33.99 for any Friday or Saturday in October. Parking costs $10.

The list of attractions offered this year are below:

Scare Zones

Devastation

Zombies have descended upon the town of Dead River, Ohio, leaving destruction in their wake. Can you survive the undead, or will you become a permanent resident of this town?

Photosynthesis, presented by Mtn Dew

Did you know that when plants die, they don’t really die? In Photosynthesis, Mother Nature is hungry and out for revenge. Will you escape or be the next meal?

Haunts

NEW FOR 2023— gRAVE, presented by Mtn Dew

Teenagers went to party in the cemetery. They weren't counting on patient zero to be there, too. Come join in their eternal party!

Eternal Darkness, presented by Mtn Dew

Are you afraid of the dark? You will be after an encounter with the Eternal Darkness—if you make it out alive, that is. The netherworld has come to life in this near pitch-black experience. Can you find your way out before it is too late?

Pleasant Screams, presented by Versiti Blood Center of Ohio

Enter the mysterious research facility known as Pleasant Dreams Laboratory, a world-famous sleep study facility…or is it? Take a tour of the Laboratory and come face-to-face with your worst nightmares.

Sinister Sideshow

Step right up and enter the Sinister Sideshow! Don your 3D glasses and check out the sideshow. Evil clowns and blood-curdling acts all under the Big Top…what could go wrong?

Rides