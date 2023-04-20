OhioHealth Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon: Schedule, course map, road closures

About 12,000 of runners are expected to participate in the event on April 29.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Now in its 20th year, the OhioHealth Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon is returning to downtown Columbus. This year, the race will also feature the Columbus Promise 5K.

About 12,000 of runners are expected to participate in the event on April 29. You can register for any of the races here.

Here’s what participants get:

Cap City Technical Event Shirt

Finisher's Medal

Byers Xtra Mile Finish Line Party

PNC Post-Race Concert Featuring North To Nashville

Jet's Pizza

Land Grant Beer

Chile Verde Teremana Margarita

Roosters Boneless Wings

White Claw Hard Seltzer

Campo Viejo Sparkling Wine

#RunWithPNC Official Cap City Playlist

Whether you are a runner, a spectator or just going to be around the downtown area this weekend, here is everything you need to know.

Details of the race

Runners can pick up their packets at the Vue Columbus at 95 Liberty Street on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. During packet pick-up, the marathon organizers noted that there is construction in the area and the Front Street exit off of Interstate 70 is closed.

There are two different options for parking.

Parking is free at the Liberty Surface Lot on 129 Liberty St., but no parking is allowed in “M” spaces. Parking is also offered at the Grange Garage at 600 Front St. from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., however, this location costs $3 for one hour, plus an extra $1 every hour.

The half marathon and quarter marathon on Saturday, April 29 begins at 8 a.m. and the Columbus Promise 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. All events will begin at the corner of South High and West Town streets, adjacent to the Columbus Commons.

Once runners cross the finish line, they will be celebrated at the Giant Eagle Curbside Express Recovery Zone where they will receive their Official Finisher's Medal and food and water to refuel.

There will also be a Byers Xtra Mile Finish Line Party from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons.

Parking

Participants and spectators are encouraged to park at the Columbus Commons garages on 56 East Main St.

Preferred, pre-paid parking is available at the locations listed in the pictures below and on the event's website.

Road Closures

Organizers will be setting up equipment downtown on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 with the following road closures in place from 5 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday:

High Street from Broad Street to Main Street

W. Town Street from W. Front Street to S. High Street.

E. Town Street from S. Third St. to Damian Street.

E. Rich Street from Wall Street to S. Third Street.