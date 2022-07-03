Toby Keith, Nelly among first four acts announced for 2022 Ohio State Fair Concert Series

The performances are what fans can look forward to as the Ohio State Fair makes a full return this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music singer Toby Keith, rapper Nelly and comedian Gabriel Iglesias are among the acts announced for this year’s Ohio State Fair Concert and Event Series.

All concerts will take place in the WCOL Celeste Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. Each concert ticket purchased in advance also includes admission to the Ohio State Fair.

The concerts announced so far for this summer are:

Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller

Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

Nelly with special guest Breland

Monday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.

Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom

Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias

Additional concerts will be announced on March 21 and April 4.